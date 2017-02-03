Matthew McConaughey wants Hollywood to "embrace" Donald Trump

Source: Fox News

"Matthew McConaughey thinks his fellow actors' attitude about President Donald Trump is not alright, alright, alright. The actor said in a new interview that it's time for Hollywood to 'embrace' Trump and get over it. 'Well, they don’t have a choice now. He's our president,' he told ChannelFI. 'And, it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we've had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years.' The 47-year-old said it's okay to strongly disagree with some of Trump's policies but it's important to wait and see how his first term in office plays out." (02/02/17)

