CA: Violence at UC Berkeley prompts Trump funding threat

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"President Trump threatened to eliminate federal funds from UC Berkeley, prompting an outcry from city and university officials, the morning after police shut down an event featuring the right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos when destructive demonstrations erupted at the campus. 'If UC Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?' the president tweeted early Thursday morning. UC Berkeley received $370 million in federal grants from 2014 to 2015. The federal dollars went toward funding multiyear research projects and other expenditures, according to the university’s website." (02/02/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Trump-update-Protest-at-UC-Berkeley-prompts-10902945.php