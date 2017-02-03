Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches

Source: USA Today

"President Trump promised faith leaders Thursday that he would 'totally destroy' the law that prohibits churches from engaging in political activity, a move that would upend 63 years of settled tax law. In an appearance at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said he would make good on his promise to overturn the so-called Johnson Amendment, which bans public charities (including churches) from campaigning for or against a candidate for for elected office. Those who do risk losing their tax exemption. Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution,' Trump said. The statement was met by enthusiastic applause from the religious leaders." [editor's note: I'm tempted to say, go for it, just remove their tax exemptions, but since taxation is theft by extortion … – SAT] (02/02/17)

