Chaffetz to scrap bill to sell public lands after backlash

Source: Raw Story

"Republican U.S. Congressman Jason Chaffetz said on Thursday he plans to withdraw a bill that would have sold off more than 3 million acres of federal land to private interests after it drew a barrage of negative comments from hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Chaffetz said in a post on the Instagram social media site that he would scrap the so-called Disposal of Excess Federal Lands Act of 2017, which he introduced last week, saying he feared it sent 'the wrong message.' 'I’m a proud gun owner, hunter and love our public lands,' the Utah representative said in a comment, beneath a photo he posted of himself outdoors wearing hunting gear and holding a dog. 'I hear you and HR 621 dies tomorrow,' added Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee." [editor's note: Right idea wrong timing? – SAT] (02/02/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/02/us-lawmaker-to-scrap-bill-to-sell-public-lands-after-backlash