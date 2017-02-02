Source: The American Prospect

by Eliza Newlin Carney

"U.S. foreign policy has long sought to advance democracy around the world, but Republicans on Capitol Hill this week placed the nation on the opposite course with a measure that will advance international corruption instead. In a little-noticed move that echoed the House GOP’s very first attempted vote in the 115th Congress (to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics) Republicans approved a resolution that throws out a regulation, enacted with bipartisan backing, that targets graft and extortion in countries where publicly traded fossil fuels and mining companies do business." (02/02/17)

http://prospect.org/article/taking-corruption-international