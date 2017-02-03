Bannon turning Trump into an ethno-nationalist ideologue

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"Steve Bannon, the ethno-nationalist former head of right-wing media outlet Breitbart, is 'emerging as the most powerful person in the White House,' Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman noted on Wednesday. 'That’s not the problem; somebody has to occupy that perch. The problem is what Bannon wants to do with it.” What Bannon wants to do, as Donald Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor, is to persuade the president to adopt and execute his far-right ideological vision. This might prove easy enough, but not for the reasons usually given. Prior to Bannon’s ascension, many expected other figures (Vice President Mike Pence or Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner) to be the dominant influence in the new administration." (02/02/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140344/steve-bannon-turning-trump-ethno-nationalist-ideologue