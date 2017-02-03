Trump has big plans to fix drug prices; here’s your reality check

Source: Raw Story

Dylan Scott, Ed Silverman & Damian Garde

"President Trump has ambitious plans to overhaul the drug market, speeding approvals while bringing down prices. It sounds great. But soundbites can be deceiving. So we gave Trump's rhetoric a reality check: THE CLAIM: 'They come with a new drug for a patient who's terminal, and the FDA says, "We can't have this drug used on the patient."' THE REALITY: Trump sounded here like he was endorsing the 'right-to-try' movement, which would give terminally ill patients more freedom to try experimental treatments that have passed basic safety tests but haven't yet been proved effective. One problem: Drug companies are often not keen on providing experimental medicines to patients. … When an experimental drug is available and a physician requests it, the Food and Drug Administration approves it more than 90 percent of the time. The agency has also made it quicker to submit requests." (01/31/17)

