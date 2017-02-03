Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

"Oh, the Democrats’ agony is soothing and sublime, like a warm lemon-scented bath whilst sipping Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 20 Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey and puffing away on a fine Arturo Fuente Opus X 'A' cigar lit by a bikini-clad Sofia Vergara or the conservachick or conservagay equivalent. The president (that’s President Trump, suckers) has nominated Neil Gorsuch to replace the irreplaceable Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, and as a result, every heartbroken conservative has learned to love again. Can you imagine if it was Jeb making the appointment? 'Here’s Myron Putney, who I know from the country club. Myron will be a justice in the tradition of David Souter, my father’s greatest triumph. He’ll build bridges and cross the aisle as he assumes the Ned Beatty seat on the Court.'" (02/02/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/02/02/hey-democrats-confirm-this-n2279834