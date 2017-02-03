Trump’s executive orders on “border security” as bad as we expected

Source: In These Times

by John Washington

"President Donald Trump took his first steps last week toward fulfilling his anti-immigrant campaign promises to build a border wall, deport undocumented immigrants and effectively terrorize immigrant communities. Even before the refugee ban order he signed, sparking confusion and protests across the country, he signed two executive orders Wednesday, which were widely condemned by critics decrying the potential deportation of millions of immigrants, the environmental destruction of borderlands and the disintegration of historic American values. In sum, Trump’s first week in office was a scourge on immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and their communities." (02/01/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19860/trumps-executive-orders-on-border-security-are-as-bad-as-we-expected