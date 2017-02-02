Betsy DeVos may want quack science taught instead of real thing

Source: Our Future

by Jeff Bryant

"Betsy DeVos had a rocky Senate confirmation hearing in committee before the panel split along party lines while voting to send Trump’s nominee for education secretary to the full Senate. Subsequently, two Republicans who took part in the hearing, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, say they won’t back DeVos again. According to Education Week, a final vote has been called for next week. No Democrats are on record saying they will vote for her and activists are targeting GOP senators, such as Deb Fischer of Nebraska, whom they suspect might join Collins and Murkowski in opposing the nominee. Senators who say they will reject DeVos most often say their opposition comes from her lack of qualifications and her poor grasp of policy issues. But there’s lots more to DeVos’s wacky views on education." (02/02/17)

