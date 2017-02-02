Pay no attention to the Gorsuch hysteria

Source: USA Today

by Christian Schneider

"On July 23, 1990, in front of a half-empty White House briefing room, President George H.W. Bush announced his pick to replace Justice William Brennan on the Supreme Court. Bush said David Souter, a little known New Hampshire state Supreme Court judge and former state attorney general, was 'committed to interpreting, not making the law. He recognizes the proper role of judges in upholding the democratic choices of the people through their elected representatives, with constitutional constraints,' Bush continued. Before the news media's flash bulbs had cooled, the professional outrage machine was out for blood." (02/01/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/02/01/gorsuch-supreme-court-trump-conservative-hysteria-christian-schneider-column/97355702