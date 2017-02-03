Rule by brute force

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by John W Whitehead

"Whatever kind of president Trump chooses to be, he now has the power to completely alter the landscape of this country for good or for ill. He has this power because every successive occupant of the Oval Office has been allowed to expand the reach and power of the presidency through the use of executive orders, decrees, memorandums, proclamations, national security directives and legislative signing statements that can be activated by any sitting president. Those of us who saw this eventuality coming have been warning for years about the growing danger of the Executive Branch with its presidential toolbox of terror that could be used — and abused — by future presidents." (02/02/17)

