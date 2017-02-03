Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"First off, despite Tom [Knapp]'s delight in trashing Trump about his 'fantasy,' voter fraud — or more properly and broadly — election fraud is no fantasy. The entire process, in virtually every state and many (or even most) jurisdictions in those states, is corrupt and full of fraud. And this has been demonstrated for decades, including many quadrennial general elections. It includes a broad range of actions, and if anything, the opportunities for it have grown larger with each passing decade." [editor's note: I agree completely — and said as much in the column Nathan is responding to … I'll comment a little further at the piece itself – TLK] (02/02/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/02/02/ramping-up-and-strawmen/