Criminal justice reform: Raising the age

Source: Show-Me Institute

by Patrick Tuohey

"As Missourians consider the many ways to improve and reform the criminal justice system, at least one option appears to be relatively low-hanging fruit: raising the age at which offenders are automatically put into the adult criminal justice system from 17 to 18. Under the so-called Raise the Age effort, introduced in the Missouri Senate as SB40, 17-year-olds will be prosecuted under the juvenile court system unless they have been certified as adults — often due to the nature or severity of their crimes. This would be a welcome change — only six other states presumptively treat 17-year-olds as adults." [editor's note: This "try as an adult" BS is, well, BS. If there's going to be an artificial line between "childhood" and "adulthood" for legal purposes, set it and then go by it, instead of moving it around whenever doing so seems politically advantageous (which is why prosecutors do that) – TLK] (02/02/17)

http://showmeinstitute.org/blog/courts/criminal-justice-reform-raising-age