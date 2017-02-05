When raising the minimum wage is a bad thing

Source: In These Times

by Stephanie Luce & Jen Kern

"Right now, most progressives and leftists appear to be in resistance mode against Donald Trump and his administration. If his early moves are any indication, that’s exactly where they may stay. But politics is not a fixed mark, and (while we are cautious about making predictions in this utterly unpredictable political moment) one issue could emerge to court compromise: the minimum wage. We want economic progress, and it will be tempting to look for openings in the new administration where we could push for gains for workers. We have the momentum of a movement behind us and public support remains high for raising the minimum wage. Having run on a noxiously racist, false economic populism, Trump may need to deliver something to his working-class voters. A $10 wage might seem just the ticket." [editor's note: The headline is deceptive; label this "oppo research" – SAT] (02/03/17)

