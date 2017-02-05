Will Mexico say adios to NAFTA?

Source: The American Prospect

by Andres Lajous

"Now that Mexico has signaled the beginning of a 90-day period for domestic consultations before beginning negotiations with the United States over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the question facing Mexican leaders is whether they should even expect to reach a new agreement. A few weeks ago, the suggestion that Mexico would walk away from NAFTA would have seemed outlandish; for the last two decades, most Mexican political leaders have been fully committed to the agreement. But a number of influential figures, including former president Ernesto Zedillo, have recently argued that Mexico has no hope of reaching a balanced agreement with Donald Trump and would be better off relying on the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to regulate trade with the United States." (02/03/17)

