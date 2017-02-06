Trump is showing us why he needs a history lesson

Source: Chicago Tribune

by Clarence Page

"Here's a tip, if you're going to speak at a Black History Month event: It helps to know a little black history. President Donald Trump overlooked that advice as he delivered a rambling Black History Month address Wednesday before engaging in a 'listening session' with African-American professionals at the White House. It didn't take long for the real estate developer and former star of 'The Apprentice' to start talking about what seems to be his favorite topic, himself. First, he repeated a worn-out assertion that he keeps making at speaking events that 'the media' deliberately reported falsely that he had removed a bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office. In fact, the Time magazine reporter who was providing pool reports that day realized his mistake within minutes and sent out more than a dozen tweets correcting the mistake and apologizing." (02/03/17)

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/page/ct-trump-black-history-frederick-douglass-perspec-0205-20170203-column.html