Will the Senate reject DeVos?

by Jeff Bryant

"Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education, got awful reviews for her performance during her confirmation hearing. But no one predicted her confirmation was anything less than a sure deal. Now, suddenly, she's in big trouble. The DeVos unraveling started late Wednesday when two Republican Senators who voted DeVos out of committee, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they can't back DeVos in a full Senate vote. Today, Republicans are scrambling to save her nomination by moving up Senate cloture vote to Friday with a confirmation vote by the full Senate 'likely the first vote of next week,' according to a report from Roll Call, to 'avoid working on the weekend of the Super Bowl.' Should the Senate vote result in a 50-50 tie, Roll Call notes, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote to confirm her." [editor's note: It is still amazing how much more opposition there is to her than to Sessions as AG – SAT] (02/02/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170202/will-devos-lose-her-nomination-for-secretary-of-ed