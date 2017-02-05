The new edge of intolerance

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"Last weekend, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick informed his employees that he would stay on President Trump's economic advisory council, even though he, like much of his staff, vehemently opposed many Trump platforms. By Thursday, Kalanick resigned from the panel. The ride-sharing czar's swift reversal is a sign of the divide widening across America. We are becoming a country where partisans not only don't talk to each other anymore, soon they won't dine together anymore either. Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries brought the situation to a head. Across the country, protesters flocked to airports, including New York's JFK where cab drivers were engaged in a strike." (02/04/17)

