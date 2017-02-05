Hypocrisy on executive orders

Source: USA Today

by staff

"Remember when Republicans were dead set against sweeping executive actions? Remember when they called Barack Obama an imperial president, and worse, for issuing a string of executive orders, presidential memoranda and national security directives? That was so yesterday. In his first 10 days in office, President Trump issued 20 executive actions, more than any incoming president in the modern era. And for the most part, Republicans have adopted a position of silence or support, conveniently forgetting their past practice of denouncing executive decrees as a threat to constitutional governance. Obama, for his part, issued 18 president actions (executive orders, memoranda, national security directives and proclamations) during his first 10 days in office. Obama's actions included measures on government ethics, waterboarding and a move to close the prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (an action he was never able to complete during his eight years in office)." (02/04/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/02/01/executive-orders-president-trump-obama-editorials-debates/97347492