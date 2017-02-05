Fallacies of the anti-Islam crowd

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Ever since the 9/11 attacks, there has been a fringe element in American society that has claimed that the attacks were part of a centuries-old religious war between Islam and Christianity. They've claimed that Muslims constitute a grave threat against everyone in the United States and the Western world because Muslims are supposedly determined to establish a world-wide caliphate, which would necessarily entail conquering the United States, taking over the federal government, and running the IRS, DEA, Federal Reserve, Social Security administration, CIA, NSA, Pentagon, and all the other parts of the federal government. This fringe element has now surged to national notoriety owing to the fact that there are now people within the Trump administration who appear to subscribe to that philosophy. However, there have always been big problems with the anti-Islam mindset. Let's review three of them." (02/03/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/02/03/fallacies-anti-islam-crowd/