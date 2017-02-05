The great tech exodus begins

Source: Niskanen Center

by Ryan Hagemann

"Yesterday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick surprised many with the announcement that he would be resigning from the Trump Administration's economic advisory council in response to Mr. Trump's executive order on immigration. The White House was, to put it mildly, less than thrilled with the announcement. This could be an early sign of a broader mass tech CEO exodus from the Administration’s trenches. Silicon Valley's willingness to organize politically en masse has been relatively dormant since the days of the SOPA/PIPA fight. However, it now appears as though a counter-insurgency may be brewing." (02/03/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/great-tech-exodus-begins/