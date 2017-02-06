Trump's blueprint for more government

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

"Donald Trump remains blinded — willfully or not I cannot say — by his absurd narrative of America as an aggrieved nation. It's a narrative that will stimulate the growth, rather than the diminution, of government power. … the theme that unifies most of Trump's policy positions is wrong: America is not the aggrieved party. It is not everyone's chump. It's the abuser and the bully. Trump either doesn't know this or he does but realizes that no one never won power by telling the public, 'Elect me and we still stop victimizing the world.' One can see Trump's aggrieved-nation shtick in nearly everything he says." (02/03/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/02/tgif-trumps-blueprint-government/