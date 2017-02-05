Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"Regardless of Trump's positions and where I stand in relation to him (I stand against him), this is one facet of his presidency that we should be universally cheering and applauding. We have the President of the United States giving us direct insight into his thoughts and policies, his positions, and his reasons for holding those positions. I'm shocked that some people (in my experience, mostly liberals) think he should stop tweeting. Stop …? You think the President of the United States should stop giving us insight into his actions, policies, and reasons? We need more tweeting, not less." (02/05/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/02/05/a-tweeting-president/