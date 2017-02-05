Bugging out: Screw society and save yourself

Source: Strike The Root

by Alex R Knight III

"It may well be time to conclude that — between the powers that shouldn't be, and an endlessly quarreling public ever fighting for support and control of those powers — long before any voluntaryist vision prevails en masse, society itself may simply dissolve into chaos. In other words, people may well just decide that, in effect, suicide is easier than changing. The dollar may also collapse. World War Three could take wings. Any number of other scenarios might arise in such a witch’s brew of discord, fear, fighting, infighting, and reckless printing of currency out of thin air under a burden of over $20 trillion of government debt. If so, then so be it. That's their choice. The choice of so many blind statists and societal livestock. But it's not mine. And it doesn't have to be yours, either." (02/03/17)

