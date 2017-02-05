Source: Cobden Centre

by Alasdair MacLeod

"Most economists agree on one thing; price controls do not work. Many go on to say they create shortages of goods, which inevitably drives black market prices even higher than they would otherwise be. Price controls were last tried in the 1970s, and everyone swore, never again. The suggestion that they could return is laughed at today, even taken as madness. Only in Venezuela and Zimbabwe. However, the likelihood of their reintroduction is greater than generally realised, and is increasing all the time now that there are signs of rising prices." (02/03/17)

http://www.cobdencentre.org/2017/02/price-controls-and-propaganda/