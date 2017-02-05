Amid the chaos in Berkeley, a grinning face, covered in blood

Source: The Intercept

by Robert Mackey

"In the aftermath of the skirmishes in Berkeley this week that gave Brock the measure of viral fame he sought, there is an active debate on the left about whether or not the aggressive tactics of the anti-fascist activists can ever be justified. While leaders of the Antifas, like Yvette Falarca, a teacher at the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Berkeley, say the use of force is necessary, it is hard not to hear an echo of the Bush Administration whenever the right of pre-emptive self-defense is invoked." [editor's note: The bloody-faced subject of this piece notes, correctly, that "Antifa" is just a fascist movement with niche "anti-fascist" branding – TLK] (02/04/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/04/amid-chaos-berkeley-grinning-face-covered-blood/