Who was the founding father of the Fourth Amendment?

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Gary M Galles

"February 5 marks the birth of the American who had the greatest hand in what became the 4th Amendment's prohibition of unreasonable searches and seizures — James Otis. Unfortunately, 'one of the most passionate and effective protectors of American rights' is too-little remembered today. Otis'[s] efforts applied the celebrated English maxim, 'Every man’s house is his castle' — or, as William Pitt said in Parliament in 1763, that 'The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the force of the crown' — to the colonies, in resistance to Crown-created writs of assistance." (02/04/17)

