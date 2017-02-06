Source: CounterPunch

by Melvin Goodman

"The Trump administration has signaled that it is willing to return to the heinous crimes of the past two decades, including torture and abuse, secret prisons, and extraordinary renditions. The appointment of Gina Haspel as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency clearly indicates that the use of torture, including the use of waterboarding, which has been endorsed by the President, the national security advisor, and the CIA director, could once again be a major part of the U.S. campaign against international terrorism." (02/03/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/03/return-of-the-torturers-back-to-the-crime-scenes-of-the-past/