The Trump administration may increase the US role in the war on Yemen

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"As if it weren't bad enough that the U.S. has enabled the Saudi-led wrecking and starvation of Yemen for the last twenty-two months, Trump may make the U.S. even more complicit in a reckless, unnecessary war that has nothing to do with U.S. security. Worse still, this is being justified as sending a 'signal' to Iran, which is not a party to the conflict and offers the Houthis negligible support. It isn't possible to 'push back' against Iran in Yemen because Iran’s involvement in the war is minimal to non-existent. Ideologically-driven analysis that invents an Iranian 'empire' spreading across the region has been misleading Americans for years, but thanks to the many Iran hawks in the Trump administration it is now in danger of driving terrible policy decisions." (02/04/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/the-trump-administration-may-increase-the-u-s-role-in-the-war-on-yemen/