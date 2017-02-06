Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Will Creeley and Adam Steinbaugh

"Last week, we praised University of California, Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks for professing his respect for the First Amendment rights of his students. Faced with calls to cancel Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos'[s] appearance on campus at the invitation of the College Republicans, Chancellor Dirks refused. Instead, he committed the university to treating Yiannopoulos and the College Republicans as it would any other student group bringing a speaker to campus, pledging 'to ensure the event goes as planned, and to provide for the safety and security of those who attend, as well as those who will choose to protest Yiannopoulos's appearance in a lawful manner.' Of course, the event did not go as planned. As the chaotic scene broadcast nationwide Wednesday made all too clear, Berkeley's efforts proved flatly insufficient against organized efforts to shut down the event through violence." (02/04/17)

https://www.thefire.org/after-the-smoke-clears-at-berkeley-could-more-have-been-done/