Source: Johnny Rocket Launch Pad

"This week we break out our black light, our Pink Floyd albums, and shoot the shit with Macey Tomlin! Psychedelic activist and anarcho-capitalist. Macey Tomlin talks to us about the healing properties of psychedelics, how psychedelics are inherently anarchist, and the reasons to also be responsible when using them. Macey also talks to us how much safer psychedelics are, than their pharmaceutical counterparts." [various formats] (02/04/17)

http://jrlp.podbean.com/e/johnny-rocket-launch-pad-episode-114-macey-tomlin/