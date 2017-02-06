Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Michael Maharrey and Michael Boldin

"The modern nullification movement took another leap forward in 2015 and continued to build momentum through 2016. From its early days as a rejection of federal power on a single-issue, the movement has grown organically into a loose coalition of disparate groups doing the same on issues across the political spectrum. The new 'State of the Nullification Movement' Report connects the dots between efforts that might seem wholly independent of each other to the casual observer. But, when viewed as a whole, it reveals a thriving movement that has developed into a revolutionary political force." [summary — full report available as PDF download] (02/03/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/02/03/revolutionary-the-modern-nullification-movement/