Source: spiked

by Wendy Kaminer

"I'm willing to give the president and his henchmen the benefit of the doubt by assuming they're not stupid enough to believe that this ban will keep us safe. Indeed, I don't think America's safety is what they have in mind. They might even regard a terror attack as an opportunity for additional crackdowns on immigration, privacy and dissent, or for forms of martial law. In any case, Trump is not engaged in the hard, often joyless work of governing. He's campaigning. In fact, he filed for re-election in 2020 with the Federal Election Commission on inauguration day, a mere six hours after being sworn in. The travel ban is partly an electoral gambit and partly a related move towards consolidating power, not just in the executive branch but within the White House walls." (02/03/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/who-will-stand-up-to-this-lawless-president/