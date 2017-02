Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Regardless of label, [Milo] Yiannopoulos's right to speak and the right of others to listen are constitutionally protected. And violence to block a peacefully expressed point of view is never justified. … Either we defend civilization against speech-squelching violence, or inherit an ugly silence." (02/03/17)

