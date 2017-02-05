Radio stations hacked to play "F**k Donald Trump" on repeat across the country

Source: The Hacker News

"It's just two weeks into the Trump presidency, but his decisions have caused utter chaos around the country. One such order signed by the president was banning both refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries (Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and Sudan) from entering the United States, resulting in unexpectedly arrest of some travelers at airports. Now, it seems like some anti-Trump protesters have publically declared their fight against the president by exploiting a known flaw in low power FM (LPFM) radio transmitters to play a song the radio stations didn't intend to broadcast." (02/02/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/02/radio-station-trump-hack.html