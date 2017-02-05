Hidden in plain sight

Source: Liberty Unbound

by Stephen Cox

"One of Donald Trump's first acts as president was to order federal agencies to repeal two regulations every time they propose one. This is an action that requires some followthrough. … We'll see whether the followthrough happens. But the idea itself seems exactly what libertarians and conservatives have been waiting for." [editor's note: Cox has a reputation as a stickler for language, so it's surprising that he got that first sentence so wrong. Trump ordered no such thing. He ordered federal agencies to IDENTIFY two regulations FOR repeal for each new regulation proposed. Identification for repeal is not actual repeal – TLK] (02/04/17)

