Muslims: Keep out!

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Eric Margolis

"When I was suffering through advanced infantry training in the US Army many, many moons ago, I learned the Trump negotiating system. Our dreaded first sergeant, Delmar Creech, would terrorize us, inflict push-ups or latrine detail, and then restrict us to barracks over weekends for some minor infraction. We hated him with a passion. But then one Friday he strode into the barracks and, with a big smile, said 'you boys have been good. I'm granting you PX privileges!' A cheer erupted. We were being allowed to go to the base store to buy candy, cigarettes, and magazines. Suddenly, everyone said, 'Sarge ain't such a bad guy after all.' This is the secret to Donald Trump's negotiating tactics: a storm of invective and abuse, followed by some minor concessions." (02/04/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/02/eric-margolis/warmongers-top/