Pulpit politics

by Timothy J Taylor

"President Trump is not a particularly religious man but he likes to pander to the evangelical Christians who helped get him elected. He tells them what they love to hear — that their religious freedom is 'under threat,' and he's going to eliminate the threat. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. Religious liberty is alive and well in the United States of America. The First Amendment guarantees free exercise of religion and speech to all and those fundamental constitutional freedoms are not under any threat. Nowhere in the Constitution, however, is there any guarantee that churches and religious institutions enjoy tax exempt status." (02/04/17)

