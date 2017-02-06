Trump's foreign policy: Obama's third term, Bush's fifth

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L. Knapp

"Although elected president at least in part on his image as 'the peace candidate,' Obama owned eight years of constant war. He waffled on then partially reversed the withdrawal from Iraq negotiated by his predecessor. He stretched the eight-year Afghanistan war to 16 years and counting. He began or expanded operations in Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, escalating even to extra-judicial assassinations of American citizens. On foreign policy, Obama served George W. Bush's third and fourth terms. Now Donald Trump looks set to serve Bush's fifth term and/or Obama's third."

