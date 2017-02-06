A new front in the war on payday lenders

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Alice Salles

"'Big Corporation helps government regulators crush poor people.' This is a headline fit for a series on the current war against making loans to low-income borrowers — although we'll never see it framed this way by The Washington Post or The New York Times. But this is exactly what's happened with payday loans as Google has joined government regulators in an effort to get rid of the payday loan industry and keep low-income working individuals from having access to cash lenders." (02/03/17)

