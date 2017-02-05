Colombia: Government pays ransom to free congressman held by ELN

Source: PanAm Post

"Former Colombian congressman Odin Sanchez was liberated this Thursday February 2nd at around 10am (local time) by the ELN guerrilla group, after the government was forced to pay a ransom. The exact place where he was liberated is unknown; however, it is known that it was somewhere in the jungle in the department of Choco. The subversive group stated that the former congressman would be delivered to a humanitarian commission of the International Red Cross near the Baudo River." (02/03/17)

https://panampost.com/editor/2017/02/03/colombia-government-pays-ransom-free-congressman-held-eln/