Philippines: Catholic Church slams "reign of terror" behind war on drugs

Source: Reuters

"The Philippines' Catholic Church assailed President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs for creating a 'reign of terror' among the poor, in sermons read out at Saturday services that will be repeated to congregations across the country on Sunday. In its most strongly worded attack on the crackdown on drug pushers and users, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said killing people was not the answer to trafficking of illegal drugs, and it was disturbing that many didn't care about the bloodshed, or even approved of it. … More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his anti-drugs campaign seven months ago, more than 2,500 in what police say were shootouts during raids and sting operations." (02/05/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-drugs-church-idUSKBN15J0BU?feedType=RSS&