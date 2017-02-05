Appeals court rejects Trump regime's request to restore travel ban

Source: The Hill

"A federal appeals court early Sunday rejected the Department of Justice's (DOJ) request to restore President Trump's travel ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco denied the DOJ's request an emergency stay, pending full consideration of the motion. … The Justice Department filed a notice Saturday evening that it would formally appeal a temporary nationwide restraining order issued by a federal judge in Seattle on Friday, which immediately halted Trump's immigration order." (02/05/17)

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/317952-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-request-to-restore-travel-ban