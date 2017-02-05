FCC reverses addition of nine companies to Internet access welfare program

Source: Washington Post

"Regulators are telling nine companies they won't be allowed to participate in a federal program meant to help them provide affordable Internet access to low-income consumers — weeks after those companies had been given the green light. The move, announced Friday by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, reverses a decision by his Democratic predecessor, Tom Wheeler …. The program, known as Lifeline, provides registered households with a $9.25-a-month credit, which can then be used to buy home Internet service. As many as 13 million Americans may be eligible for Lifeline that do not have broadband service at home, the FCC has found. Roughly 900 service providers participate in the Lifeline program." [editor's note: Is the purpose of this program REALLY to "provide Internet access to the poor," or is it just to find a way to give — as of 2014 — $1.6 billion per year to politicians' corporate cronies? And does the purpose matter? – TLK] (02/03/17)

