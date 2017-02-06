WSJ reports Brazilian gangs are recruiting FARC members

Source: PanAm Post

"Colombian Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Thursday that there is no official information that dissident FARC members are being recruited by Brazilian criminal gangs, as recently reported by the US newspaper the Wall Street Journal. According to Villegas, the criminal organizations 'Comando Capital', the 'Red Force' and the 'Family of the North Amazon,' who commit crimes from the Brazilian prisons, have opened positions in order recruit FARC dissidents, but they have not been successful in their efforts." (02/03/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/02/03/wall-street-journal-reports-brazilian-gangs-recruiting-farc-members/