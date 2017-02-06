Cannabis prices drop as more states approve legal marijuana

Source: Smell the Truth

"Marijuana has risen to become a multi-billion dollar industry, but today’s U.S. legal weed market is offering considerably cheap pot. Prices for marijuana flowers have plunged in states with legal marijuana laws in place, reports Forbes. 'Wholesale marijuana prices declined in 2016 from $2,500 to $1,000 per pound, with some dispensaries offering recreational ounces as low as $65 on CannaSaver.com,' said Brian Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of CannaSaver, to Forbes." (02/03/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/02/03/pot-prices-drop-as-more-states-approve-legal-marijuana