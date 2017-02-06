Romania: Regime scraps corruption decree after protests

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Romania's government has scrapped a controversial decree that would have shielded many politicians from prosecution for corruption. The decision came at an emergency meeting on the issue, following days of large street protests. One of those behind the move said it was to restore calm in Romania, but also strongly criticised the judiciary. Protesters have vowed to keep the pressure on the cabinet, with some demanding the entire government quits. 'I hope that this is a real repeal … We are going to keep an eye on them to make sure we are not being had,' one protester, Daniel, told the news agency AFP." (02/05/17)

