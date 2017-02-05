Germany: Magazine defends cover showing Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

Source: Reuters

"The editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel on Sunday said a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty, which split opinion at home and abroad, was a response by the German magazine to threats against democracy. Published on Saturday, the cover depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: 'America First.' It followed a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides that have marked a rapid deterioration in German relations with the United States." (02/05/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-germany-spiegel-idUSKBN15J0EU