Trump regime backs off bid to reopen CIA "black site" prisons

Source: Raw Story

"The Trump administration has for now backed off a draft executive order that would have called for a review of whether the United States should reopen overseas 'black site' prisons, where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used, U.S. officials have told Reuters. The New York Times, citing unidentified officials, on Saturday said the White House was circulating a revised version that did not have language that contemplated reopening the prisons. It said the revised draft did, however, contain parts of the earlier draft, including expanding the use of the military's Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention center." (02/05/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/02/trump-administration-backs-off-bid-to-reopen-cia-black-site-prisons-officials